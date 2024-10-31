Live
- Bolstering disaster management
- Indian market opens flat on Diwali, L&T and Sun Pharma top losers
- UN migration agency renews funding appeal to protect migrants, IDPs from mpox outbreak in Africa
- 4 lakh consumers eligible for free gas in Nellore dist
- CM Dhami announces increased financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for families of martyrs
- Ensure effective grounding of Central schemes says Gurumoorthy
- ADB announces new action plan to boost disaster resilience in Asia-Pacific
- Diwali, a time to spread love, compassion, unity: Haryana Governor
- People urged to use eco-friendly crackers
- Puri King asks ISKCON in US not to hold untimely Rath Yatra
Just In
PM Modi Honors Sardar Patel On 149th Birth Anniversary, Emphasizes National Unity And Progress
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary with floral tributes at Gujarat's Statue of Unity.
- Addressing National Unity Day, he highlighted India's strides toward "One Nation, One Election," Article 370's abrogation, and closer international ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the 149th anniversary of his birth at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The ceremony was part of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated on October 31 each year in honor of Patel. During his two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi also participated in the Unity Parade Ground event in Kevadia.
Marking the day as unique due to the coincidence with Diwali, PM Modi remarked, “This National Unity Day coincides with the festival of lights, which not only brightens India but increasingly connects us globally." His statement followed President Biden's recent Diwali celebration at the White House, showcasing Diwali as a recognized festival internationally.
Reaffirming the Center's commitment to "One Nation, One Election," PM Modi stated the proposal, cleared by the cabinet, would soon become a reality, synchronizing elections across India and enhancing democratic outcomes. He further highlighted India’s progress toward a Uniform Civil Code and reflected on the 2019 removal of Article 370, ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
Regarding national security, PM Modi emphasized that threats have been mitigated under his administration. Issues in the northeast were addressed through trust and dialogue, resolving border disputes and fostering stability through accords such as those with the Bodo and Bru-Reang communities.
With global relations in flux, PM Modi noted India’s rising role as a “vishwabandhu” (global friend), with nations increasingly aligning with India despite conflicts elsewhere. "This is a new history in the making," he concluded, underlining India’s commitment to peace, resilience, and determination.