PM Modi inaugurates 3 key projects in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three major projects in his home state Gujarat on Saturday.

He virtually inaugurated the Paediatric Heart Hospital, which is attached with the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gujarat.

Apart from that, he also inaugurated the 2,320 metres long ropeway at Girnar in Gujarat. It has a capacity of carrying 1,000 passengers every hour.

Aiming to provide day-time power supply for the irrigation to farmers, Modi launched the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the farmers in the state.

The Prime Minister said that these projects will have a "transformative impact in the lives of the people of Gujarat".