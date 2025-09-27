PM Modi inaugurates 'Indigenous BSNL 4G Network' from Odisha

Lucknow, September 27: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said India, under PM Modi’s leadership, stands confidently on the global stage—undeterred by threats and a leader in the digital revolution. He was speaking in Lucknow on Saturday during the inauguration of the indigenous BSNL 4G network and BharatNet project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Odisha with Chief Ministers, ministers, and key officials from across the country participating virtually.

CM Yogi said BharatNet’s indigenous 4G infrastructure will elevate India’s digital revolution, congratulating PM Modi and the BSNL team for the achievement. He emphasized that since 2017, he has worked to connect every Gram Panchayat with optical fiber, enabling services like income, residence, and birth-death certificates at village secretariats, generating employment and extending banking services. Over Rs 100 crore in benefits have reached villagers through BC Sakhis, while BSNL’s 4G network will transform remote and Naxal-affected areas like Chandauli, Sonbhadra, and Chitrakoot, with 5G and 6G developments underway, he pointed out.

"CM Yogi said a sovereign nation needs an indigenous army, independent foreign policy, homegrown technology, and control over corruption—all of which define New India. India’s military now ranks among the world’s most powerful, with achievements in Akash and BrahMos missiles, drones, and robotics symbolizing a developed nation. The CM emphasized that India will engage the world amicably but will never yield to pressure—a message consistently conveyed under PM Modi’s leadership.

Referring to difficulties faced by pensioners in the past, CM Yogi said that earlier, they had to visit offices repeatedly, losing half the money to corruption. Today, through DBT, 1 crore destitute women, elderly, and disabled receive Rs 12,000 annually directly in their accounts. Over 60 lakh SC, ST, and OBC students get Rs 6,000 crore in scholarships digitally, while India leads the world in UPI payments—a testament to the digital revolution and curbing corruption.

CM Yogi said that before 2017, networking mafias controlled the system, but they were dismantled after 2017 to ensure smooth governance. He added that BSNL’s 4G network will boost rural technology and economy, while self-reliant village panchayats and municipal bodies will form the foundation of a developed India.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Brijlal, Sanjay Seth, Mayor Sushma Kharwal and many other dignitaries were present.