Live
- Clashes erupt between Pune FTII students, Right-wingers over Babri banner
- Ram Rajya doesn't mean one-sided governance: Goa Forward Party
- Unprecedented security measures in Imphal, MHA officials hold meetings with several groups
- Pran Pratistha ceremony was an event of BJP, RSS: Manoj Jha
- Karnataka: Kalaburagi city tense after Ambedkar statue vandalised
- Madras High Court asks TN Assembly Secretariat to respond by March 11 on plea for live streaming
- India’s ACME Group inks pact to supply green ammonia to Japan’s IHI Corporation
- Israeli troops cut off Khan Younis after suffering worst Gaza loss
- 282 drug abusers undergoing de-addiction treatment in Punjab: IGP
- Australian Open: Jannik Sinner qualifies for top-four
Just In
PM Modi interacts with PMRBP awardees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.
Around 19 children -- including 9 boys and 10 girls from 18 states and UTs -- have been selected for PMRBP this year.
Modi presented souvenirs to each awardee and also engaged with them.
The Prime Minister's Office said that the children shared details of their achievements due to which they have been selected for the award.
“Various subjects like music, culture, solar power, sports like badminton, chess, among others were discussed,” the PMO said.
It said that the children also asked the Prime Minister several questions, while answering a question, PM Modi spoke about his interest in music of all kinds, and how it helps him in meditation.
“PM also recalled the steps taken by him to harness solar energy while he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, and also spoke about how people will benefit from this scheme,” the PMO said.
The PMO said that the government has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports and environment.
“Each awardee is given a medal, certificate and citation booklet,” the PMO said.