PM Modi, Kharge greet Sonia Gandhi on her b'day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday greeted Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.





Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2023

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes to Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life."





सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की चेयरपर्सन व पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष, श्रीमती सोनिया गाँधी जी को आज उनके जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



देश व पार्टी के प्रति उनका साहसी व गरिमापूर्ण योगदान सभी के लिए प्रेरणादायी है।



उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु जीवन… pic.twitter.com/iWEfEw7Nvt — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 9, 2023

Kharge also took to X, and wrote, "On behalf of all Congress workers hearty greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today."

"Her courageous and dignified contribution towards the country and party is inspiring for everyone. We all wish for his good health and long life," Kharge said.





Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Wishing her good health and a long life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 9, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also greeted Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.





Heartiest birthday wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Wishing her good health and happiness. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 9, 2023

Akhilesh Yadav said, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Wishing her good health and happiness."

Kejriwal in a post on X said, "Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi ji. Wishing her good health and a long life."