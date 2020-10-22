PM Modi lauds Amit Shah on his birthday

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the "dedication and excellence" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in India's progress.

The Prime Minister expressed his views while extending wishes to Shah on his 56th birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Amit Shah ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress," the Prime Minister tweeted.





The Prime Minister recalled Shah's "noteworthy" efforts to make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronger and wished: "May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India".

Shah, who is currently serving as the Union Minister of Home Affairs, served as the President of the BJP from 2014 to 2020. He was elected to the Lower House of Parliament in the 2019 Indian general elections from Gandhinagar constituency.