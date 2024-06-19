Live
- PM Modi lauds contribution of public sector banks
- Open letter to Germany Chancellor Scholz decries outsourcing asylum
- DM HO flags a rally on the National de warming day
- Enhance seats in KG BV schools, poor people urges the Collector
- Chandrababu Naidu to review capital development work on June 20
- Formula One: ‘Deformation was clearly visible,’ says Helmut Marko on Mercedes’ front wing dispute
- Dozens die in extreme Haj heat, toll feared to be in hundreds
- Karnataka Aims for 15-16% Annual Industrial Growth Rate, says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Yoga event ahead of IDY-2024 draws huge response in Nepal
- Golf: Anvitha takes 2-shot lead over amateur Lavanya Jadon in 8th Leg of WPGT
Just In
PM Modi lauds contribution of public sector banks
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the performance of the country's public sector banks in a thread post on social media platform X by MyGovIndia.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the performance of the country's public sector banks in a thread post on social media platform X by MyGovIndia.
PM Modi has highlighted the contribution made by PSU banks to transforming the banking sector.
The Prime Minister wrote: "Insightful data on how there has been a transformation in the banking sector and how PSU banks are powering it."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS