PM Modi Lauds Differently-Abled Kerala Man For Commitment Towards Cleanliness

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated a differently-abled elderly man from Kerala for his contribution towards cleanliness.

During his radio monthly programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "I have seen one more news from Kerala which reminds us of our responsibilities. There is a Divyang elderly person in Kerala's Kottayam, NS Rajappan. He is unable to walk due to paralysis. But his commitment towards cleanliness has not faded."

"For the past several years, he rows his boat in the Vembanad lake and clears all the plastic bottles. Imagine how highly he thinks! We must also take inspiration from Rajappan ji and contribute towards cleanliness as far as possible," he added.

This address was also Prime Minister Modi's this year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11.

Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.