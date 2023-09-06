PM Modi leaves for Jakarta to participate in ASEAN Summit, East Asia Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for his visit to Indonesia’s Jakarta to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit on September 7.

Indonesia is hosting the summits in its capacity as the current Chair of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

Shoring up India's trade and security ties with the ASEAN is likely to be the focus of Modi's engagement with leaders of the bloc.

Modi's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year. Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.