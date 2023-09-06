Live
- How many will you mislead: Jairam asks Pralhad Joshi after he writes back to Sonia Gandhi
- Yuzvendra Chahal signs up with Kent for three-match County Championship stint
- hina bans some govt officials from using Apple iPhones: Report
- Supreme Court to hear Cauvery water distribution dispute between TN, Karnataka on September 21
- PM Modi leaves for Jakarta to participate in ASEAN Summit, East Asia Summit
- Telangana urges UAE government to approve mercy petition of five workers
- DC orders the officials to select the eligible for Gruhalakshmi scheme
- CSFL submits preliminary report on 16 personal files downloaded by ED staff during raid to Calcutta HC
- Recognition of Foreign Qualifications in Higher Education: Draft Regulations
- Family entertainer “Narayana & co” on Amazon Prime OTT!
Just In
PM Modi leaves for Jakarta to participate in ASEAN Summit, East Asia Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for his visit to Indonesia’s Jakarta to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit on September 7.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for his visit to Indonesia’s Jakarta to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit on September 7.
Indonesia is hosting the summits in its capacity as the current Chair of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).
ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.
Shoring up India's trade and security ties with the ASEAN is likely to be the focus of Modi's engagement with leaders of the bloc.
Modi's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year. Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.