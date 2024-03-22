PM Modi leaves for two-day visit to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday to cement bilateral ties and hold talks with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

PM Modi will also hold talks with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

The state visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and the government's emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy.

"On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister," he added.

PM Modi's visit, earlier scheduled for March 21, was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the country.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership between the two nations," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an earlier statement.

PM Modi accepted an invitation extended by his counterpart Tshering Tobgay last week, on behalf of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to visit Bhutan.

PM Tobgay visited India from March 14-18, marking his first overseas trip after assuming office in January this year.

Sharing warm hugs and handshakes, he met PM Modi and discussed a range of issues to strengthen relations between the two neighbouring nations.