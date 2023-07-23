PM Modi likely to inaugurate renovated Pragati Maidan complex on July 26

The redeveloped ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan, which will host G20 Leaders' meetings, is likely to be inaugurated on July 26 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The G20 Leaders' summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency.

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern exhibition complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling the colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, an official statement said.

The Level 3 of the convention centre, has a seating capacity of 7,000 individuals and is a suitable venue for hosting mega conferences, international summits and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.

The exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas.

These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities. Among its many exceptional features, the renovated exhibition ground has an amphitheater with a seating capacity for 3,000 individuals. It also has a parking space for 5,500 vehicles