PM Modi May Visit New York for Possible UNGA Speech Amid Ongoing Trump Tariff Dispute
PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States this month could provide an opportunity to reset India-US trade ties.
Indian PM Modi US visit in September for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting to be held in New York City.
India’s “Head of Government (HG)” is set to speak at the high-level debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly on the morning of September 26, news agency PTI reported, citing the provisional list of speakers.
Heads of Government of Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, among others, are also expected to address the PM Modi UNGA 2025 general debate on September 26.
If PM Modi's New York trip in September, it would come at a time when the US has hiked tariffs on New Delhi to 50 per cent for its purchases of Russian crude oil, which US President Donald Trump has said has “fueled” Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Trump tariff row India US on most imports from India for the purchase of Russian oil. That additional levy, on top of the 25 per cent tariff he already announced, would bring the duties on products and goods that India exports to the US to 50 per cent if fully applied.
The executive order Trump signed on the grounds that the purchase of oil by India from Russia threatens UN General Assembly address Modi into effect on August 27, leaving a three-week window to work out a deal.
In a sharply worded statement, the MEA said, “It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”
Also, a US trade delegation will be coming to India before August 25. The two countries have been sniping at each other about tariffs.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said, ""I am pleased to announce that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and I will meet on Friday, August 15, 2025, in Alaska. More information about the meeting will be shared soon."