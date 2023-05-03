Live
PM Modi Met With Tulsi Gowda And Sukri Bommagowda
- The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Padma Shri winners Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda at Ankola, Karnataka, was marked with touching scenes.
- PM Modi can be seen engaging with the Padma awardees in the video.
He greeted them warmly and shook their hands. PM Modi stopped Tulsi Gowda when she attempted to touch his feet, bowed in front of the two women, and asked for their blessings. Here is the heartwarming video, you can have a look at it:
Meanwhile, in 2021, Tulasi Gowda, a tribal woman from Karnataka, received the Padma Shri award for her work promoting environmental preservation. Furthermore, "Nightingale of Halakki" Sukri Bommagowda received the Padma Shri award for folk singing in 2017.
