PM Modi Met With Tulsi Gowda And Sukri Bommagowda

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Padma Shri winners Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda at Ankola, Karnataka, was marked with touching scenes. PM Modi can be seen engaging with the Padma awardees in the video.



He greeted them warmly and shook their hands. PM Modi stopped Tulsi Gowda when she attempted to touch his feet, bowed in front of the two women, and asked for their blessings. Here is the heartwarming video, you can have a look at it:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda, Padma award recipients from Karnataka, at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district today. pic.twitter.com/GLwCimtb8H — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Meanwhile, in 2021, Tulasi Gowda, a tribal woman from Karnataka, received the Padma Shri award for her work promoting environmental preservation. Furthermore, "Nightingale of Halakki" Sukri Bommagowda received the Padma Shri award for folk singing in 2017.

