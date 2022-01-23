PM Modi pays floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in the Central Hall of Parliament here. Earlier paying tributes to Netaji the Prime Minister had said that every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to the nation.





सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।



"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Parakram Diwas. My respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," tweeted PM Modi today. Notably, last year, the Government had declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

In a first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

On January 21, the Prime Minister informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon. The Prime Minister has said that till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place.

Official sources have informed that the dimensions of Netaji's statue would be 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth. Also, the flame at the India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and will be merged with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial (NWM) in the run-up for Republic Day.