PM Modi Pays His Respects To Akali Dal Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his final respects amd condolencesto Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal by going to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party office in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The politician, who was 95 years old, died on Tuesday after being hospitalised in Mohali a week earlier. The veteran politician complained of difficulty breathing and was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago.



In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi offered his condolences. He hailed Badal as a "remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation, worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab" and recalled having countless meetings with the SAD founder in which his wisdom was always clearly seen.



#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/gIrJYHHt6h — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

In honour of the seasoned politician, the Centre has declared a two-day national day of mourning across India. According to a government announcement, all structures where the national flag is normally flown will fly the flag at half-mast on these two days of sorrow, and there will be no official entertainment.



The five-time chief minister rose through the ranks of government after working as a rural sarpanch and first running in the assembly elections in 1957.

Meanwhile, recently, Badal's party severed relations with the BJP following the 2020 farmer protest. In addition, he gave back his Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian distinction in the nation, in retaliation for the way the administration had handled farmer protesters.