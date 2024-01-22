PM Modi performs ‘pranayama’ at Ram Setu

Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday completed his spiritual journey to temples with a Ramayana link in southern parts of the country by worshipping at a Lord Ram shrine near Arichal Munai, where he prayed and paid floral tributes at seashore.

Marking completion of his visits to temples ahead of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Modi performed pooja and had darshan at the Sri Kothandaramaswamy temple, which is on the way towards Dhanushkodi

and Arichal Munai, from where Sri Lanka is a stone’s throw away.

Kothandaramaswamy in Tamil denotes Lord Ram with bow and arrow. The PM laid flowers on the Arichal Munai beachfront and also paid floral tributes at a pillar with the national emblem.

Arichal Munai is on the southern tip of Rameswaram island in Ramanathapuram district in southern Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister performed ‘pranayama’ (breathing exercise) at the beach and offered prayers using the sea water. Earlier this week, he prayed in temples in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala that have a Ramayana relevance.