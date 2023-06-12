PM Modi Promoted Technology Democratisation As A Crucial Strategy For Bridging The Data Divide

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi argued for the democratisation of technology to close the data gap and told G20 delegates that India is prepared to share its expertise with other nations since digitalization has brought about revolutionary change in our country.



In a video message to G20 development ministers, Modi also called for changes to international financial institutions' eligibility requirements to guarantee that people who need it can receive financing. He emphasised the widening data gap and asserted that the production of meaningful policies and effective public services depend on having access to high-quality data.



He highlighted that "In India digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change. Technology is being used as a tool to empower people," reported Hindustan Times . Modi mentioned the efforts being made by his administration to advance development in more than 100 aspirational districts, a reference to underdeveloped regions.

The delegates were invited to investigate the model because they might find it applicable because experience has proven that these districts have emerged as a catalyst for the nation's growth.

Furthermore, the prime minister said Varanasi, where the conference is taking place, is a suitable setting for the G20 development ministers' meeting because it is the oldest surviving city of the mother of democracy.