PM Modi recalls valour of Kargil heroes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tribute to the soldiers of the Indian armed forces who died during the Kargil War more than two decades ago when India defeated Pakistan to recapture all posts occupied by the neighbouring country.

The country is observing the 21st anniversary of the successful 'Operation Vijay' this year, which marks the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the mountains of Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26, 1999.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," Modi tweeted.

Later in the day addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', took a sharp and veiled swipe at China, while referring to "land grab" efforts by Pakistan during the Kargil War and its final fate. Using Sanskrit phrases, Modi sent out a word of caution to the dragon.

Just last June, during his last Mann Ki Baat, Modi was unsparingly lethal on China when he said, "The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territory".

The reference to "land grab" in Kargil by Pakistan, and how they faced a humiliating defeat was believed to be a message for China as well, which recently indulged in border trespassing at Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh which was strongly thwarted by the Indian Army. Modi also posted four photographs of his meeting with the Indian Army soldiers, one of them in a hospital, in Kargil along with the tweet.