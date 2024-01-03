  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM Modi receives warm welcome from BJP leaders including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy in Trichy

PM Modi receives warm welcome from BJP leaders including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy in Trichy
x
Highlights

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamilnadu on Tuesday, the prime minister received a warm welcome at Trichy Airport from BJP leaders...

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamilnadu on Tuesday, the prime minister received a warm welcome at Trichy Airport from BJP leaders Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.



Tamilnadu BJP president Sri Annamalai Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC, BJP National co in-charge, TN and others, during PM's Visit to Trichy yesterday was seen




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X