PM Modi reviews Covid vaccination drive

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the ongoing Covid vaccination drive.

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting comes days after the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years.

The meeting was held amid rising cases of Delta Plus variant which has infected more than 50 people so far.

The highly transmissible Delta Plus variant was first detected in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra earlier this week -- and in the following days, it has been traced in 15 states, including Punjab, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.