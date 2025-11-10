PM Modi set for historic Bhutan visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude for the warm and reverent reception given by the people and leadership of Bhutan to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, recently brought from India. The Prime Minister is set to undertake a two-day visit to Bhutan starting Tuesday, where he will join His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to inaugurate the 1,020-megawatt Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, a landmark achievement in India-Bhutan energy cooperation.

In a message on his official X handle, Modi highlighted the relics as powerful symbols of peace, compassion, and harmony that bind the spiritual heritage of both nations. “Heartfelt appreciation to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India. These relics symbolize the timeless message of peace, compassion, and harmony. The teachings of Lord Buddha are a sacred link between shared spiritual heritage of the two nations,” Modi said.

During his visit to Bhutan, Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s Fourth King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and meet former Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay to explore further avenues of bilateral collaboration.