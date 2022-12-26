PM Modi takes part in programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas'

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on Monday took part in 'Veer Bal Diwas', a programme organised in the remembrance of Sahibzadas, sons of Guru Nanak Dev, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi participated in a 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by 300 'Baal Kirtanis' approximately.

He is also scheduled to flag off a march-past led by 3,000 children.

On the historic occasion, the Centre has organised an interactive and participative programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially the young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the Sahibzadas.

Prime Minister tweeted, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji".

Essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities have been organised in schools and colleges across the country to mark the day. Digital exhibitions have also been set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps, airports, among others. Programmes have been organised across the country where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister had declared that 26th December shall, henceforth, be marked as "Veer Baal Diwas" to pay homage to the courage of the "Sahibzadas", four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the last Sikh guru.

While all four were martyred, the date has been chosen as it was the day observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were killed at the tender age of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces.