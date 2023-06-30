PM Modi to address Indian Cooperative Congress

Live
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress at Pragati Maidan here on Saturday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress at Pragati Maidan here on Saturday.
The 17th Indian Cooperative Congress is being organised on July 1-2 to discuss various trends in cooperative movement, showcase best practices being adopted, deliberate challenges being faced and chalk out future policy direction for growth of India’s cooperative movement.
It will witness participation of more than 3,600 stakeholders including cooperatives from primary level to national level, delegates of international cooperative organisations, representatives of international cooperative alliance, representatives of ministries, universities and eminent institutions, among others.
