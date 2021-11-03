PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit forward areas of Nowshera sector in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the border outposts to spend Diwali with the troops.

Army personnel are conducting a massive search in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri to flush out terrorists ahead of Modi's arrival.

Modi had spent Diwali with the troops in Rajouri in 2019 as well. Since assuming office in 2014, the Prime Minister has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.