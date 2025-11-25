PM Modi to hoist flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Tuesday for the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at around 9.30 a.m., and locals say the moment represents the fulfillment of a centuries-old dream.

The specially designed flag for the Ram Temple, measuring 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width, will mark the completion of the temple’s construction. Crafted by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between two and three kilograms and has been engineered to suit the 161-foot-high temple summit and the 42-foot flagpole.

The flag will feature the Sun symbol, symbolising Lord Rama's Suryavanshi lineage and divine energy.

Additionally, guests attending the flag-hoisting ceremony will not be permitted to carry mobile phones inside the temple premises.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, earlier informed that the flag will be hoisted atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be present on the momentous occasion.

He further informed that thousands of saints from eastern Uttar Pradesh have been invited to the event, and about 7,000 people will attend the 'Dhwaj' hoisting ceremony.

Gopal Rao, a special invitee of the Trust, explained that a 'havan' (fire ritual) has been going on in the Yagna Mandap for the past four days for the flag-hoisting ceremony on Tuesday. Around 100 priests are performing the ritual, while 30 people are participating in various rituals at different locations.

Residents describe November 25 as a day of profound pride for followers of Sanatan Dharma across the world. Many believe that the construction of the Ram Temple marks not just a religious milestone but also a historic achievement for India’s cultural identity.

Speaking to IANS, local resident Gyanprakash Dubey said that for Sanatan Dharma followers globally, the event is “a major moment,” adding, “As long as the Ram Temple stands, Prime Minister Modi’s name will remain immortal alongside it. The development in Ayodhya is extraordinary.”