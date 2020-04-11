PM Modi To Hold Video Conference With CMs Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with chief ministers of all states via video conference at 11 AM on Saturday. A decision on the extension of lockdown is likely to be taken by PM Modi after this video interaction with all chief ministers.

Some states have already backed the proposal of an extension of the lockdown. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced earlier in the week that his state would extend the lockdown period till April 30 and that all measures currently in place would continue.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said earlier in the week, that an extension of the lockdown period by another two weeks was needed. Karnataka, while leaving the final decision that the Prime Minister, has been looking at restricted movement in certain areas among other things, as one of its recommendations.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh while stating that the lockdown period would be extended in the state till May 1, added that since farmers were waiting to harvest the crop, the State government would like to provide relief to them. The COVID-19 Task Force in Rajasthan has recommended the extension of lockdown till April 30.

Maharashtra and Kerala are reportedly in favour of withdrawal of lockdown in phases. Maharashtra would like the lockdown to be stringent in places which have been termed hotspots and restrictions to be eased up in districts where there have been no reported cases.

Several other states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have left the final decision to PM Modi.

The Centre had earlier announced a package of Rs.15,000 crore to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in states in the wake of COVID-19. It is likely that states may request the Centre for a bigger bailout package in the Chief ministers' video interaction with PM Modi.