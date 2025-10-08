PM Modi to inaugurate final phase of Metro Line 3, launch 'Mumbai One' App today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the final phase (2B between Atre Chowk and Cuff Parade) of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 12,200 crore, on Wednesday.

With this, he will dedicate to the nation the entire Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, built at a total cost of over Rs 37,270 crore. This is expected to ease vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and facilitate a smooth ride for the city commuters.

The final phase will also provide seamless connectivity to South Mumbai, comprising Fort, Kala Ghoda and Marine Drive, along with direct access to leading administrative and financial centres, including Bombay High Court, Mantralaya, Reserve Bank of India, Bombay Stock Exchange and Nariman Point.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the travel from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR will be less than an hour. Travel fare starts at Rs 10 and goes up to Rs 70. Train availability will be every five minutes from 5.55 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.

MMRC said the commuters will experience eco-friendly travel, which will save 2.61 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year. The 33.5 km Mumbai Metro Line 3, which is the first underground metro, from Cuffe Parade to Aarey (Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road) with 27 stations, is expected to cater to 13 lakh passengers per day.

Further, PM Modi will also launch “Mumbai One” – Integrated Common Mobility App for 11 Public transport Operators (PTO) across Metro, Monorail, Suburban railways and Bus PTOs. These include Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7, Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai Metro Line 1, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Suburban Railway, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Thane Municipal Transport, Mira Bhayander Municipal Transport, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.

Mumbai One App offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple Public Transport Operators, elimination of queueing by promoting digital transactions, and seamless multimodal connectivity through a single dynamic ticket for trips involving multiple transport modes.

It also provides real-time journey updates on delays, alternative routes, and estimated arrival times, along with map-based information on nearby stations, attractions, and points of interest, and an SOS feature to ensure commuter safety. Together, these features enhance convenience, efficiency, and security, transforming the public transportation experience across Mumbai.