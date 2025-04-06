PM Modi To Inaugurate India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge In Rameswaram On Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu today, coinciding with Ram Navami celebrations. The Rs 550 crore Pamban rail bridge connects Rameswaram Island to mainland India and holds profound spiritual significance due to its proximity to the mythological Ram Setu, which according to the Ramayana, began at nearby Dhanushkodi.

The newly constructed 2.08-kilometer bridge features innovative engineering with 99 spans and a remarkable 72.5-meter vertical lift segment that can elevate to a height of 17 meters. This unique design allows large vessels to pass underneath without interrupting train operations on the bridge.

Built with future needs in mind, the structure incorporates advanced materials including stainless steel reinforcements, high-grade protective coatings, and fully welded joints to minimize maintenance requirements. A specialized polysiloxane coating protects the structure from the corrosive marine environment, while the design accommodates dual rail tracks to handle increased traffic in coming years.

The new bridge replaces the historic Pamban Bridge, a cantilever structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span built by British engineers in 1914, which served as a vital connection for pilgrims, tourists, and traders for over a century. The Indian government approved its replacement in 2019, with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) overcoming significant environmental and logistical challenges in the turbulent waters of the Palk Strait.

During the inauguration, the Prime Minister will flag off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service and witness the operation of the bridge's vertical lift span as a Coast Guard ship passes underneath.

According to official statements, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the renowned Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram at approximately 12:45 PM for darshan and prayers. Later, at around 1:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone for various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu.