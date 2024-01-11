PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival, hold road show in Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra): The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) and hold a 1.2 km long road show, here on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

The 27th NYF shall be inaugurated by PM Modi at Tapovan Maidan to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (Jan 12, 1863-July 4, 1902), in the presence of other top state and national leaders.

The road show will start from the Mirchi Circle to the Janardhan Swami Math Chowk on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik Highway along with a cultural show in which over 1,50,000 people are expected to participate. Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in collaboration with other departments, the NYF theme this year is 'MyBharat-ViksitBharat@2047 – By the Youth, For the Youth' to herald the aspirations of the youth for India's future.

Besides Nashik, 750 districts and major cities will host various events like road safety, cultural programmes and events showcasing India's diverse heritage, to foster a spirit of national unity and progress among the youth.

The NYF will feature informative stalls and awareness drives by various ministries, departments and districts covering topics nutrition, traffic rules, KVIC start-up initiatives, empowering young minds with knowledge and actionable insights, among others.

The Nashik administration and police have completed elaborate preparations and security for the mega-event, the district has been declared 'drone-free' till January 16, the route for the road-show has been inspected with strict norms for entry to the venues.