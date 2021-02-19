PM Modi to launch many Power and Urban sector projects in Kerala today; To also address Visva-Bharati's convocation ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key projects of power and urban sector in Kerala today through video conferencing. He will inaugurate the 320 KV Pugalur - Thrissur Power Transmission Project. It is a Voltage Source Inverter-based High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Project and has India's first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology.

PM Narendra Modi in a tweet on Thursday said, "Tomorrow, 19th February at 4:30 PM, a number of development works for Kerala would be inaugurated. These works cover a wide range of sectors including energy, roads, urban infrastructure and water resources."





Tomorrow, 19th February at 4:30 PM, a number of development works for Kerala would be inaugurated. These works cover a wide range of sectors including energy, roads, urban infrastructure and water resources. https://t.co/QjQjPfL7SD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

Built at Rs 5,070 crore, it will facilitate the transfer of 2,000 MW power from the western region and help meet the growth in load for the people of Kerala.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project. It has been developed under the National Solar Energy Mission. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Thiruvananthapuram. Projected to be built at 94 crore rupees, it is being set up to host Smart Solutions for Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and will act as a common point of action during emergencies to facilitate coordinated action.

Besides, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Smart Roads Project in Thiruvananthapuram. The project will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 427 crore. A Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara will also be inaugurated by him. It will boost the supply of drinking water to people of Thiruvananthapuram and help avoid disruption of drinking water supply to the city in the event of maintenance work in the existing treatment plants in Aruvikkara.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the Convocation Ceremony of Visva-Bharati today through video conferencing. West Bengal Governor and Rector of Visva-Bharati Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present on the occasion.

A total of 2,535 students will receive their degrees during the ceremony. Visva-Bharati was founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921. It is the oldest Central University in the country.