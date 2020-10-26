PM Modi to launch sea-plane service to Statue of Unity

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue of Sardar Patel, and a sea-plane service during his two-day visit to Gujarat on the occasion of National Unity Day.

The Prime Minister will visit Gujarat on Oct 30 and 31. The sea-plane service will make the journey to Ahmedabad's riverfront easier. The service, which is going to begin from October 31, will start between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. In the same sequence, on Monday, a Twin Otter 300 Seaplane of SpiceJet Technique reached Kevadia Colony on the banks of river Narmada. The plane will fly to Ahmedabad and with this the regional connectivity scheme between the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Statue of Unity will begin.

The Prime Minister's visit will be a very hectic schedule. On 30 October, Modi will inaugurate Jungle Safari Park, Cruise Boat, Bharat Bhawan, Ekta Nursery, Children Park while on October 31, Arogya One will be launched and address the new IAS officers.

After addressing the IAS officers, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Ahmedabad by the sea-plane. On October 31, 19-seater sea-plane will take 4 flights everyday. The fare has been fixed at Rs 4,800 per person. Sea Plane will land in the Lake No 3 of Sardar Sarovar Dam.

This sea-plane service is one of the ambitious plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was started by the PM during the 2017 assembly elections, but now it has been linked to the Statue of Unity. This sea plane reached Kochi from Maldives on the previous day, after which it has now arrived in Gujarat. For the last few days, the construction of a jetty for the sea-plane was going on in Ahmedabad and Kevadia and all other preparations were being done.