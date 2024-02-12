PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Metro project in Old Gurugram

Gurugram: Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Metro route (From Millennium City Centre to Cyber City) in Old Gurugram on February 16.

While talking to the media on Monday, Yadav said that along with laying the foundation stone of AIIMS which is going to be built in Bhalkhi Majra, in Rewari, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the new Metro route.

Giving information about the Metro project, Yadav said that in the next four years, 27 stations will be built on this 28.5 km-long link at a cost of Rs 5452.72 crore.

He said that connecting the people of Old Gurugram with the Metro network will prove to be a milestone in public transport.

"On the 28.5 km long Metro route from Millennium City Centre to Cyber Park, about 27 stations like Sector 45, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 37, Sector 10, Basai, Sector 4, Rejangla Chowk, Palam Vihar, Sector 23, etc, will be constructed," he said.

Dwarka Expressway will also be connected to this Metro route by creating a station near Sector 101, near the Metro depot to be built near Basai, he said.

He said that for the project of Metro expansion in the old city, Haryana Government has formed Haryana Metro Rail Corporation (HMRC) on the lines of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).