PM Modi to open AI Summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which aims to position the country as a leader in the field of artificial intelligence and envisions a future where the technology advances humanity and fosters inclusive growth. On the sidelines, he will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders attending the summit.

Along with Modi, the opening ceremony will be addressed by President of France Emmanuel Macron, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and various top industry leaders from across the world. This will be followed by a visit to the India AI Impact Expo 2026 along with other leaders, where they will visit various country pavilions.

Modi will then participate in the Leaders' Plenary, which will take place around 12 noon onwards. Thereafter, he will participate in the CEO roundtable from 5.30 pm onwards. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi welcomed world leaders, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. The world leaders, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay were welcomed to an ensemble of traditional musical instruments.

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonia President Alar Karis, and Finland PM Petteri Orpo were among those welcomed by Modi at the brightly decorated Bharat Mandapam. Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo were also among the leaders welcomed by the Prime Minister.