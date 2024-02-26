Live
PM Modi to review Gaganyaan progress, inaugurate three ISRO facilities on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here on Tuesday and review the Gaganyaan activities and also dedicate three ISRO facilities to the nation.
Thiruvananthapuram : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here on Tuesday and review the Gaganyaan activities and also dedicate three ISRO facilities to the nation.
In a statement issued here by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, it said the Prime Minister will also inaugurate three facilities which includes Trisonic Wind Tunnel, here, Semi-cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri and the PSLV Integration Facilities at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.
PM Modi will arrive at the VSSC centre at 10.45 a.m. Tuesday and will spend an hour there. After the ISRO event, the PM will be at the Central Stadium to take part in the valedictory function of the statewide yatra to be undertaken by Kerala BJP president K. Surendran.
PM Modi has been in Kerala on two occasions in January, first when he came to address a mammoth rally of women, and days later he came to attend the wedding of actor Suresh Gopi’s daughter at the famed Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayoor, also in Trissur.