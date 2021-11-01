PM Modi to review vax drive on Nov 3

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage on November 3, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday. "Immediately after returning to the country after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage, on November 3 at 12 noon via video conferencing," the PMO said.

In a statement, the PMO said the meeting, which will be held via video conferencing, will also see the participation of the chief ministers of those states and UTs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah might also attend the meeting.

"Meeting will include district with below 50 per cent coverage of 1st dose and low coverage of 2nd dose of Covid vaccine. PM will interact with DMs of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and other states with having low vaccination coverage," said the PMO.

Almost 62 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm. India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 106.14 crore as per a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

This meeting comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, had recently stated that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval.