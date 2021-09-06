PM modi to virtually address the Sanghai Cooperation Organization, Terrorism to be in Talk

New Delhi: The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held on 16-17 September and Our PM Modi will speak on terrorism. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to be present in this summit. According to the report of Times of India, Modi himself will not be present in this summit to be held in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan. Modi will not be present in person rather he will give his speech virtually in this summit.

As per sources, in view of India's statements made in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the United Nations Human Rights Council, it is believed that the Taliban will not be mentioned in Modi's speech. Imran Khan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of state of Central Asian countries will be present in this meeting. Apart from Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will also virtually join this summit. Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are members of the SCO.

Under the chairmanship of India, it was firmly placed in the UNSC that the land of Afghanistan would not be used to intimidate any other country or to give shelter to terrorists. It was also said that The Taliban will fulfil its promise that all foreign nationals from Afghanistan will be sent out safely.