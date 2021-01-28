Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's (WEF's) Davos Dialogue today in the evening through video conferencing. More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the Prime Minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity.

PM Modi will also interact with the CEOs during the event. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Will be addressing the @wef 's #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range of subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues."





The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post COVID world.

Besides, the Prime Minister will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi tomorrow. Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and the three armed services Chiefs will also be present on the occasion. Prime Minister Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents and witness cultural performance during the event.