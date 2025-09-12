Live
PM Modi To Visit Manipur For First Time Since 2023 Violence, Launch ₹8,500 Crore Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first trip to the state since the ethnic violence of 2023 that claimed over 200 lives. The visit comes after more than two years of political criticism over his absence from the conflict-hit region.
Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel announced that the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation of development projects worth around ₹8,500 crore. Modi will first reach Churachandpur—one of the worst-affected areas—where he will interact with internally displaced people and unveil projects worth over ₹7,300 crore. Later, he will head to Imphal to launch projects exceeding ₹1,200 crore.
The visit aims to foster peace, normalcy, and growth in the northeastern state. However, tensions remain high, with fresh clashes reported in Churachandpur just days before the Prime Minister’s arrival.
Modi’s trip is part of a wider multi-state tour. He will begin the day in Mizoram to inaugurate projects worth over ₹9,000 crore, followed by visits to Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar for a series of development initiatives and public events.
Reacting to the announcement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi downplayed the visit, saying the real concern today is “vote theft,” pointing to alleged irregularities in recent elections.
