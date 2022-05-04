PM Modi to visit Nepal on May 16

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Nepal on May 16 for a brief visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha. Modi will visit the Himalayan nation at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, according to Nepal Prime Minister's Press advisor Anil Pariyar.

During the hour-long trip, Prime Minister Modi will pay a brief visit to Lumbini in western Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Lord Buddha's birth anniversary, the official said.

It will be Prime Minister Modi's first Nepal visit after his re-election in 2019. Prime Minister Deuba is also scheduled to participate in the programme along with his Indian counterpart.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, is yet to make an official announcement about the visit. Deuba was in Delhi last month in his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister for the fifth time in July 2021.