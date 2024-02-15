Live
- RS polls: Accompanied by party big-wigs, 2 BJP candidates file nomination in Raj
- PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Feb 27
- With 58% ‘geographical presence’, BJP got 57% funding via bonds; why the hoopla over it?
- Three killed in Delhi factory blaze
- Delhi: Man robs in-laws' house, nabbed within 4 hours
- Third Test: England should take a leaf from Rohit and Jadeja’s batting, says Michael Vaughan
- Cattle smuggling case: ED summons actor-turned-Trinamool MP Dev to Delhi for questioning
- Maratha quota matter: Jarange-Patil's health slides, Bombay HC orders treatment
- Customer experience accreditation
- Farmers' protest: Police beef up security on Delhi-Gurugram border
Just In
PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Feb 27
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, sources said on Thursday.
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, sources said on Thursday.
PM Modi had first reached Thrissur in the first week of January to attend an all-women rally.
He had again visited Kerala the same month to attend the wedding of actor Suresh Gopi's daughter.
On February 27, he would be coming to inaugurate the valedictory function of the state-wide yatra of state BJP president K. Surendran.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS