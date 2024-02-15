  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Feb 27

PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Feb 27
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, sources said on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, sources said on Thursday.

PM Modi had first reached Thrissur in the first week of January to attend an all-women rally.

He had again visited Kerala the same month to attend the wedding of actor Suresh Gopi's daughter.

On February 27, he would be coming to inaugurate the valedictory function of the state-wide yatra of state BJP president K. Surendran.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X