- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
PM Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among 40 BJP's star campaigners for UP
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the 40 star campaigners who will canvass for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP President J. P. Nadda are also leading the list of campaigners.
Others include the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Mohan Yadav, Bhajanlal Sharma and Pushkar Singh Dhami, respectively, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and Mathura MP Hema Malini.
The remaining in the party's star campaigners' list are union ministers and UP ministers.
