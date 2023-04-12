PM Modi Virtually Inaugrates The Srart Of Rajasthan's First Vande Bharat Train
Using video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday signalled the departure of the 15th Vande Bharat Express train in the nation and the first one from Rajasthan. Speaking at the opening, Modi asserted that the Vande Bharat Express strengthens the mantra "India First, Always First."
He stated that it has come to be associated with growth, modernism, independence, and stability. The Rajasthani tourism business will gain a lot from the Vande Bharat Express. He also said that "Fortunate to flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months," reported Hindustan Times.
Furthermore, the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the first semi-high-speed passenger train operating on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) infrastructure in the world.