PM Modi Virtually Inaugrates The Srart Of Rajasthan's First Vande Bharat Train

Using video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday signalled the departure of the 15th Vande Bharat Express train in the nation and the first one from Rajasthan. Speaking at the opening, Modi asserted that the Vande Bharat Express strengthens the mantra "India First, Always First."



He stated that it has come to be associated with growth, modernism, independence, and stability. The Rajasthani tourism business will gain a lot from the Vande Bharat Express. He also said that "Fortunate to flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months," reported Hindustan Times.



The modernization of the railways, the prime minister continued, had hitherto always been clouded by "selfish and mean politics." He noted that the modernization of the railways had always been clouded by petty and cruel politics. Large-scale corruption prevented both development and transparency in the hiring process for the railways.

Meanwhile, beginning on April 13, the new Vande Bharat train will run regularly between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment, stopping in Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon. It will take five hours and fifteen minutes to get from Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer.

Furthermore, the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the first semi-high-speed passenger train operating on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) infrastructure in the world.