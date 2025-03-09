PM Modi visits Vice President Dhankhar in AIIMS, wishes him speedy recovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the AIIMS Delhi to enquire about the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, as per reports.

The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 a.m.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery."

Vice President Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

As per the latest reports, he is stable and under observation. A group of doctors was monitoring his condition.

Sources also said that his condition was stable following the successful implantation of a stent.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda visited AIIMS and enquired about his condition.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took to social media and prayed for the Vice President's speedy recovery. "Received the news of Honourable Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji being unwell. I pray to God for his better health and speedy recovery."

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also prayed for the Vice President's speedy recovery. He took to X and posted, "I received the news of Honorable Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji being unwell. I pray to Baba Mahakal that he gets well soon and contributes to the progress of the nation with full energy."

Recently, the Vice President was on an official visit to Mumbai, where he presided as the chief guest at the annual day function of the K.P.B. Hinduja College of Commerce. He called for a national debate on the shift from democracy to ‘emotion-driven policies, emotion-driven debates’ discourses that threaten good governance. He also expressed his displeasure over people mocking the Prime Minister, stating that such criticism disregards the challenges he has overcome.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on March 5, asked the students not to be afraid of failure, emphasising that it is only a myth and nothing else. “We have to put the nation first always. There can be no interest higher than national interest. Personal and political interests are insignificant,” he stated while addressing a convocation ceremony of Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth (JCD) in Haryana's Sirsa.

Dhankhar assumed office as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11, 2022, and has had a long and distinguished political career. Born on July 18, 1951, in Kalibanga, Rajasthan, he served as the Governor of West Bengal before being elected Vice President. Before his tenure as Vice President, Dhankhar represented Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu constituency in the 9th Lok Sabha.