PM Modi's Address On Lockdown Extension: Key Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in a televised speech on Tuesday during which he announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 3.

Here are some of the key points:

• PM Modi announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3. This decision was taken after factoring how to limit damage and how to contain the transmission of coronavirus. Key guidelines on the implementation of the lockdown will follow on Wednesday, he added.

• The Prime Minister pointed out that state governments and citizens have sought an extension of the lockdown and some states have already announced this.

• PM Modi recalled that before the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 100, India put in place quarantining of international passengers. India announced the lock down when the total count of COVID-19 positive cases was 550 and opted for the right approach, which was holistic and integrated based on timely decision-making.

• PM Modi observed that India benefited greatly from social distancing during this 21-day nationwide lockdown.

• India has fared much better compared to other countries when it comes to the spread of coronavirus and its containment, he pointed out.

• PM Modi said that hotspots will be identified, and aggressive containment strategies put in place. All areas will be monitored and assessed closely, and any easing of restrictions will be announced accordingly only after April 20.

• The Prime Minister said that the suffering of the poor and those in the unorganised informal sector is painful. The government will ensure that the marginalized sections of society do not suffer.

• Citizens have cooperated tremendously and deserve to be commended, he said. We need to take care of others and stay safe and healthy. People should use face masks, the Prime Minister said.

• PM Modi asserted that India has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic aggressively and currently has more than one lakh beds and over 600 exclusive Coronavirus hospitals. The facilities to fight this pandemic are being expanded, he added.

• PM Modi urged businesses and companies not to lay off employees. He also asked citizens to be compassionate towards COVID-19 warriors who are in the front line, such as healthcare professionals and police personnel.