PM Modi’s call to resume 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 112th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. This was his second address after the Lok Sabha elections and first after the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25.

The Prime Minister urged the citizens to resume the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the run-up to the Independence Day on August 15. He also asked them to click and upload their selfies with the Tricolour on social media.

“Like before, this year too you must upload your Selfie with the Indian flag on http://harghartiranga.com and I would like to remind you one more thing. Every year before 15th August you send me lots of suggestions. Please do send me your suggestions this year too,” he said.

Modi also asked the citizens to cheer for the athletes who have gone to Paris to represent the country in Olympics and extended best wishes to them. “Right now, the Paris Olympics is in the spotlight all around the world. The Olympics provide our athletes with the opportunity to wave the tricolor on the global stage and to do something remarkable for the country. You too, encourage our athletes and Cheer for Bharat!” he said.

The Prime Minister interacted with the participants of the International Mathematics Olympiad. “In the International Mathematics Olympiad, young participants from over 100 countries take part, and our team has successfully ranked in the top five in the overall tally.”

“The names of these students who have brought glory to the country are - Aditya Venkat Ganesh from Pune, Siddharth Chopra from Pune, Arjun Gupta from Delhi, Kanav Talwar from Greater Noida, Rushil Mathur from Mumbai and Anando Bhaduri from Guwahati,” he said.