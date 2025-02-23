PM Modi's concern on rising obesity in 'Mann Ki Baat' resonates among common people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 119th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, spoke on a raft of issues, including rising obesity, stress over examinations, and others. He also hailed ISRO's achievements in space and urged the youth to dedicate 'a day for science'.

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' was heard by hordes of people as well as party workers across the country, including the one in his parliamentary constituency -- Varanasi.

BJP's City President Vidyasagar Rai, sharing his views on the monthly radio broadcast, said that the Prime Minister thinks about every section of people.

On PM Modi's mention of the obesity menace, he said, “This is a good message for all of us and it is our duty to turn this into a campaign. By talking about obesity, PM Modi wants to convey to people about the health hazard and how people can nip it in the bud."

Madhurima Srivastava said that the Prime Minister’s call for curbing obesity is a very good campaign and citizens should be made aware of this.

Nishi Tiwari said that PM Modi did the right thing by giving out health tips on staying fit and keeping the country fitter.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district also, people listening to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme backed the Prime Minister's call for 'fighting obesity'.

In his 119th 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi on Sunday stressed tackling the problem of obesity to create a 'fit and healthy nation'.

"Reducing oil in food and tackling obesity is not just a personal choice, but also our responsibility towards the family. By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, healthier, and disease-free. So, we have to increase efforts in this direction without any delay," PM Modi said.

“We can do it together in a much more effective way. After this episode, I will request and challenge 10 people on whether they can reduce oil in their food by 10 per cent. And I would also urge him to give a similar challenge to 10 new people in the future. I believe this will help a lot in fighting obesity," the Prime Minister added.