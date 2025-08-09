PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ rakes in Rs 34.13 cr: Govt

NEW DELHI: During the ongoing Parliament Monsoon Session, the government, while filing a written reply in Rajya Sabha, highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme earned a revenue of Rs 34.13 crore since its inception.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, said that the Mann ki Baat programme reaches the audience through multiple traditional and digital platforms while filing a written reply.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that "the Mann Ki Baat programme is produced by Akashvani, leveraging existing in-house resources without additional expenditure, and has earned a revenue of Rs 34.13 crore since its inception,". Putting some light on PM Modi’s programme, the Mann ki Baat was first broadcast on October 3, 2014, and has been going on quite successfully currently.