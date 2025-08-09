  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ rakes in Rs 34.13 cr: Govt

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ rakes in Rs 34.13 cr: Govt
x
Highlights

NEW DELHI: During the ongoing Parliament Monsoon Session, the government, while filing a written reply in Rajya Sabha, highlighted that Prime Minister...

NEW DELHI: During the ongoing Parliament Monsoon Session, the government, while filing a written reply in Rajya Sabha, highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme earned a revenue of Rs 34.13 crore since its inception.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, said that the Mann ki Baat programme reaches the audience through multiple traditional and digital platforms while filing a written reply.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that "the Mann Ki Baat programme is produced by Akashvani, leveraging existing in-house resources without additional expenditure, and has earned a revenue of Rs 34.13 crore since its inception,". Putting some light on PM Modi’s programme, the Mann ki Baat was first broadcast on October 3, 2014, and has been going on quite successfully currently.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick