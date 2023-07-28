PM Modi's only mission is to make India a developed country: BJP

Live
The BJP on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's only mission has been to make India a developed country since he became the Prime Minister.
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's only mission has been to make India a developed country since he became the Prime Minister.
"Since Modi ji became the Prime Minister, his only mission has been to make India a developed country. He has been working to strengthen the economy and to ensure overall prosperity in the country," BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.
He claimed that following the significant policy reforms under the Modi-led government, the country is making big strides on the path of development.
"India's economy remained resilient even during the challenging times. All the credit goes to the relentless efforts of Modi Ji . Findings of the reports of many global and multilateral institutions mentioned that India's economy has been in the strongest situation in the world," the BJP spokesperson said.
He also claimed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has increased under the ruling dispensation.
Attacking the Opposition, Islam said, "The Opposition is creating a ruckus in Parliament. They must know Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hain.''
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that India will be among the top three economies of the world in his third term, in an apparent reference that his government will return to power again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“At the beginning of our first term, India was ranked 10th among the global economies. In the second tenure, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world. I assure the country that on the basis of the track record, in the third term, India’s name will be among the top three economies of the world. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi had said.