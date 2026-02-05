PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme will be organised in all schools in MP

Bhopal: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across the country under the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on February 6, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has directed the district administrations to ensure that the programme is organised in all schools, including non-government schools in the state.

The main state-level event will be held at the government-run Subhash Excellence School in Bhopal. While the state’s School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh will attend the programme with students at the Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tendu Kheda in Narsinghpur district.

The state government has made an elaborate arrangement for the programme, and the students will participate through a live telecast.

“In addition to television, arrangements are being made to view the broadcast on internet-enabled devices, such as computers and laptops,” the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Apart from the schools, the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme will also be organised at the State Council of Educational Research and Training, all District Institutes of Education and Training.

For participation in the state-level ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, online registration was open from December 1 to January 11 for students, teachers and parents. From Madhya Pradesh, over 22.95 lakh students from Classes 6 to 12, more than 1.28 lakh teachers, and over 17,000 parents, totalling 24,41,390 participants, registered.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi will address students’ queries related to examinations and motivate them to appear for exams with a positive mindset.

Notably, PM Modi has been interacting with students through this event since 2018 to help them overcome examination stress. The event will be held in New Delhi on 6 February from 10:00 a.m., during which the Prime Minister will address various questions raised by students.

The event will be broadcast live through various communication platforms, including Doordarshan, DD National, DD News, DD India, all channels of All India Radio, the PMO website (mygov.in), YouTube, Ministry of Education platforms, Facebook Live, Swayam Prabha channels, DIKSHA channels of the Ministry of Education, as well as various radio channels.



