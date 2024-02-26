PM Modi's tribute to Veer Savarkar in his own handwriting goes viral

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to noted freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on the latter's death anniversary and said that 'nation will always remember his valiant spirit'.

"Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom and integrity. His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country," PM Modi wrote on his X handle.



While the noted nationalist was paid homage by many Union Ministers and all top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party throughout the day, a special tribute by Prime Minister Modi became a sensation on social media.



The Modi Archive Twitter handle on Monday shared PM Modi's homage to Veer Savarkar in the former's own handwriting, which soon went viral.



The handwritten letter by PM Modi read, "Savarkar was not just a revolutionary. He was a great poet, a high-class litterateur, a specialist in science, a social reformer. His speech used to mesmerise his audience."



Veer Savarkar was born with the name Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 1883 in Nashik. It was because of his valiant opposition and movement against the British regime that he was honoured with epithet 'Veer'.



Savarkar, a key leader of Hindu Mahasabha, was the first to make 'Hindutva' a rallying point and also mobilised strong public support for the same. Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda also posted their tribute for Savarkar.

Shah wrote in a post on X, "Every moment of Savarkar ji's life was dedicated to the nation. Even the tortures of Kalapani could not deter his steadfast desire to liberate the country. Savarkar ji, who considered untouchability as the biggest obstacle to the country's development, inspired people to join the freedom movement with his continuous struggle, powerful speech and timeless thoughts."



Nadda described Savarkar as "the great hero of Indian freedom struggle and also an embodiment of unparalleled sacrifice and bravery".

